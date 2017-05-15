Italy seeks buyers as it prepares to break up Veneto banks -sources
* Soured loans to be moved to "bad bank", part-funded by the state
May 15 Asia Standard International Group Ltd
* Expected to record a significant increase in profit attributable to shareholders for year ended 31 March 2017 as compared to 2016.
* Expected results due to increase in net investment gain and income from investment in financial assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Soured loans to be moved to "bad bank", part-funded by the state
ROME, June 20Riding high in opinion polls as national elections come into view, Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement is trying to shed its populist image and reassure foreign capitals and financial markets that it can be trusted in office.