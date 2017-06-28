June 28 Asia Standard International Group Ltd :

* FY revenue hk$1.69 billion versus hk$1.34 billion

* Board of directors has proposed to pay a final dividend for year ended 31st march 2017 of hk3.0 cents per share

* FY profit attributable hk$1.45 billion, up 101 pct‍​