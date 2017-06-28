BRIEF-Differ Group says co and Differ China entered into guarantee service agreements
* Company and Differ China (as guarantors) and customers (as borrowers)entered into guarantee service agreements
June 28 Asia Standard International Group Ltd :
* FY revenue hk$1.69 billion versus hk$1.34 billion
* Board of directors has proposed to pay a final dividend for year ended 31st march 2017 of hk3.0 cents per share
* FY profit attributable hk$1.45 billion, up 101 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 29 Forestar Group Inc said on Thursday it had agreed to sell a 75 percent stake in the company to U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc and scrapped its merger agreement with investment firm Starwood Capital Group.