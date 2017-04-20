BRIEF-Guangdong Jiaying Pharma's shareholder to add stake in the company
* Says biggest shareholder plans to boost its holdings in the company to 17 percent within 12 months from 11.3 percent
April 20 Asiamedic Limited
* Proposed Acquisition Of Luyeellium Healthcare Co Ltd
* Entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with vendors in relation to proposed acquisition
* Aggregate consideration payable by company to vendors for proposed acquisition is S$42.2 million
* Consideration will be satisfied in full by allotment and issuance of 527.1 million new shares at S$0.080 per consideration share to vendors
* Vendors being Luye Medicals Group Pte Ltd, Park Heeseok, Hong Yong Su And Choi Jinseok Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net pat 490.8 million rupees versus profit 414.5 million rupees year ago