18 hours ago
BRIEF-Asian Citrus was made aware that Man Gui Fu has commenced legal proceedings against unit of co
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 30, 2017 / 2:48 PM / 18 hours ago

BRIEF-Asian Citrus was made aware that Man Gui Fu has commenced legal proceedings against unit of co

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Asian Citrus Holdings Ltd

* Company was made aware of a prc court order requiring a subsidiary of company to repay a loan of rmb17 million and interest in arrears

* In ‍june, co was made aware proceedings from a prc court whereby man gui fu has commenced legal proceedings against unit of co​

* During month of june 2017, co was made aware of service of proceedings whereby Man Gui Fu has commenced legal proceedings against unit of co

* Legal proceedings alleging fu has right to require such subsidiary to transfer 46.14% equity interest in beihai perfuming garden juice​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

