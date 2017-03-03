March 3 Asian Granito India Ltd

* Says issue of commercial papers of an aggregate amount of INR 200 million Source text: [Issue of commercial Papers of an aggregate amount of Rs. 20 crores. We hereby inform you that the Company issued Commercial Paper of an aggregate amount of Rs. 20 crores on 2nd March, 2017. The aggregate Commercial Paper outstanding as on date is Rs. 20.00 crores. We request you to take the aforesaid information on record.] Further company coverage: