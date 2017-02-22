Feb 22 Asian Granito India Ltd

* says plans to double the capacity of quartz stone segment

* says will invest 200 million rupees in setting up quartz stone facility at Himmatnagar plant in Gujarat dedicated for exports

* says it expects exclusive export turnover of 600 million rupees in the first year of operations from the new facility