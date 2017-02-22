BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
Feb 22 Asian Granito India Ltd
* says plans to double the capacity of quartz stone segment
* says will invest 200 million rupees in setting up quartz stone facility at Himmatnagar plant in Gujarat dedicated for exports
* says it expects exclusive export turnover of 600 million rupees in the first year of operations from the new facility Source text:(bit.ly/2mkbZrK) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago