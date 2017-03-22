UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 22 Asian Mineral Resources Ltd
* ASIAN MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED: MANAGEMENT AND BOARD CHANGES
* SAYS DUNCAN BLOUNT HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF AMR
* BLOUNT TAKES OVER CEO ROLE FROM EVAN SPENCER WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT
* SAYS SPENCER WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY DURING A TRANSITION PERIOD
* SAYS PAULA KEMBER, CURRENTLY CORPORATE SECRETARY, WILL TAKE ON ROLE OF CFO AND CORPORATE SECRETARY
* SAYS SEAN DUFFY WILL BE LEAVING AMR AT END OF MARCH 2017 AS CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.