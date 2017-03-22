March 22 Asian Mineral Resources Ltd

* ASIAN MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED: MANAGEMENT AND BOARD CHANGES

* SAYS DUNCAN BLOUNT HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF AMR

* BLOUNT TAKES OVER CEO ROLE FROM EVAN SPENCER WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* SAYS SPENCER WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY DURING A TRANSITION PERIOD

* SAYS PAULA KEMBER, CURRENTLY CORPORATE SECRETARY, WILL TAKE ON ROLE OF CFO AND CORPORATE SECRETARY

* SAYS SEAN DUFFY WILL BE LEAVING AMR AT END OF MARCH 2017 AS CFO