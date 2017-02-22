BRIEF-India's C & C Constructions March-qtr consol profit rises
* March quarter consol net profit 386 million rupees versus profit 108.8 million rupees year ago
Feb 22 Asian Oilfield Services Ltd
* Says approved appointment of Ashutosh Kumar as CEO
* Approved raining of funds by issue of upto 1.3 million equity shares through preferential allotment to a non-resident investor Source text: (bit.ly/2kZaf61) Further company coverage:
* March quarter consol net profit 386 million rupees versus profit 108.8 million rupees year ago
May 29 Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd