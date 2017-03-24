US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
March 24 Asian Oilfield Services Ltd:
* Says receives letter of award of contract worth Rs. 108.97 crores from ONGC Ltd
* Contract for 2D seismic data acquisition in unappraised on land areas of sedimentary basins of India for sector 6 (Ganga) Source text: bit.ly/2nOGUkC Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)