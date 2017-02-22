Feb 22 Asian Oilfield Services Ltd:

* unit has signed contract for providing operations and maintenance services for offshore production unit at Nigeria

* Says total value of O & M contract is about US$ 95 million for a total period of 5 years (inclusive of client options)

* Unit Asian Oilfield & Energy Services DMCC has entered into deal to acquire 99.99% shareholding of Ivorene Oil Services Nigeria