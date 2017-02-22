BRIEF-India Cements Capital March-qtr loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 166,000 rupees versus loss 678,000 rupees year ago
Feb 22 Asian Oilfield Services Ltd:
* unit has signed contract for providing operations and maintenance services for offshore production unit at Nigeria
* Says total value of O & M contract is about US$ 95 million for a total period of 5 years (inclusive of client options)
* Unit Asian Oilfield & Energy Services DMCC has entered into deal to acquire 99.99% shareholding of Ivorene Oil Services Nigeria Source text: bit.ly/2mlkJOd Further company coverage:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction