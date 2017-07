July 25 (Reuters) - Asian Paints Ltd

* Says to discontinue production of phthalic anhydride by end of july 2017

* Says to discontinue production of phthalic anhydride at co's manufacturing facility at Ankleshwar, Gujarat

* Says discontinuation of the production of phthalic anhydride is not material and will have no impact on co's ops‍​