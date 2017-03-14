US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 14 Asian Star Co Ltd:
* Acquired equity shares of Indian Commodity Exchange Ltd by way of participation in rights issue
* Acquired 16.8 million equity shares at 5 rupees each in cash Source text: (bit.ly/2noGWwi) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)