UPDATE 3-British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage causes chaos
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
March 10 Asiaray Media Group Ltd:
* Board expects group to record an increase in revenue by approximately 4% for year ended 31 December 2016
* Board expects group to record a net profit after tax of approximately HK$35 million to HK$45 million for year ended 31 December 2016
* Expected result due to growth in revenue generated from group's media advertising business in airport segment and metro line segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
* Duterte cancels Japan trip (Updates death toll, adds details throughout)