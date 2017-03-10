March 10 Asiaray Media Group Ltd:

* Board expects group to record an increase in revenue by approximately 4% for year ended 31 December 2016

* Board expects group to record a net profit after tax of approximately HK$35 million to HK$45 million for year ended 31 December 2016

* Expected result due to growth in revenue generated from group's media advertising business in airport segment and metro line segment