Singapore May factory output up 5.0 pct y/y on electronics strength
SINGAPORE, June 23 Singapore's industrial production in May grew for the 10th consecutive month from a year earlier, helped by strong electronics output, data showed on Friday.
June 1 Asiaray-voluntary Announcement
* Exclusive Advertising Media Operation Contract For Hangzhou Metro Line 2 And Line 4
* Unit entered into an advertising media operation contract with Hangzhou Metro Group Company
* Shanghai Asiaray granted exclusive concession rights to operate mainstream advertising media of phases 1 and 2 of Hangzhou Metro line 2
* Shanghai Asiaray also granted exclusive concession rights to operate mainstream advertising media of phase 1 of Hangzhou Metro Line 4
* Upon commencement of term of contract, group provides advertising services for 15 metro lines and 27 airports across 38 cities in PRC Source (bit.ly/2rsM5b1) Further company coverage:
June 23 In today's U.S. shale fields, tiny sensors attached to production gear harvest data on everything from pumping pressure to the heat and rotational speed of drill bits boring into the rocky earth.