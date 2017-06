June 19 ASIT BIOTECH SA

* REPORTS ‍PAUL-EHRLICH-INSTITUT​ AND PUBLISHES DETAILED RESULTS CLINICAL FASE III STUDY WITH GP-ASIT+

* PEI AGREED THAT CPT1 REACTIVITY AT BASELINE MAY BE USED TO CHARACTERIZE AND IDENTIFY THE MOST APPROPRIATE PATIENTS IN A FUTURE PHASE III STUDY

* PEI GRANTED A SCIENTIFIC ADVICE SESSION TO ASIT BIOTECH TO REVIEW THE RESULTS OF BTT009 AND AGREE ON FURTHER CLINICAL AND REGULATORY DEVELOPMENTS‍​