April 11 Asit Biotech SA:
* Cash position at year end 2016 was 13.4 million euros
($14.2 million)
* No FY revenue versus 4,000 euros year ago
* FY operating loss 12.3 million euros versus loss 7.6
million euros year ago
* FY net loss 12.3 million euros versus loss 7.7 million
euros year ago
* In 2017, intends to continue preclinical and clinical
development of its drug candidates in accordance with planned
timeline
* Obtained positive clinical phase III data with its
GP-asit+™ product candidate for grass pollen induced allergic
Rhinitis
* Says GP-ASIT+ induced a 15 percent to 21 percent reduction
in combined clinical symptom and medication score (CSMS), which
is only slightly below originally defined 20 percent threshold
* Safety and tolerability profile for HDM-ASIT+ has been
confirmed in a recent Phase I/IIa trial
* Received 6 million euros grant from Walloon government to
support development program to design, develop and clinically
test new product candidates targeting various food allergies
