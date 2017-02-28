Feb 28 ASIT Biotech SA:

* Reports positive results in its phase III clinical trial with gp-ASIT+ for grass pollen induced allergic rhinitis

* Says results allow further discussions with regulatory agencies in Germany and the US regarding gp-ASIT+ clinical development

* First ever clinical study to demonstrate the clinical efficacy of allergen peptides in a real-life setting Source text: bit.ly/2mBnTyr Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)