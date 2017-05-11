BRIEF-Naim Indah Corp says Cheang Soon Siang retired as Executive Director
* Cheang Soon Siang retired as executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11ASJ Inc
* Says it appoints Akasaka Audit LLC as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective June 22
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/gL7IJM
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Cheang Soon Siang retired as executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Glu Mobile Inc says has entered into a multi-year agreement with WWE to develop mobile game