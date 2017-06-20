June 20ASJ Inc

* Says 1,738 units of its first series options were exercised to 173,800 shares of its common stock from June 14 to June 20

* Says the shares were exercised at the price of 1,561.7 yen per share on June 14 and 1,405.4 yen per share on June 20

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/HNH7U5

