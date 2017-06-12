BRIEF-Synnex qtrly earnings per share $1.83
* Synnex Corporation reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
June 12 ASJ Inc
* Says 1,848 units of its first series options were exercised to 184,800 shares of its common stock from June 1 to June 12
* Tribune Media Company announces successful consent solicitation with respect to its 5.875% senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: