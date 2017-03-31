March 31 Ask SA:

* FY EBITDA loss of 0.6 million euros ($640,620) versus loss of 5.6 million euros year ago

* FY net loss group share 4.7 million euros versus loss of 12.2 million euros year ago

* Available cash amounted to 2.6 million euros at December 31, 2016, compared with 2.1 million euros at the end of 2015 Source text: bit.ly/2npfeza Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9366 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)