July 6 (Reuters) - ASKNET AG:

* Asknet Agm Decides to Reduce Capital

* ‍Ordinary Capital Reduction Will Make It Possible to Offset Net Loss Posted in Balance Sheet as at December 31, 2016 and to Restructure Company's Equity Capital​

* NOMINAL CAPITAL REDUCTION WILL BE MADE IN A 10:1 REVERSE STOCK SPLIT