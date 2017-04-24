BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 24 ASM International NV:
* Announces that it intends to sell a stake of 20 million shares of total outstanding share capital in ASM Pacific Technology Ltd (ASMPT) through a partial secondary share placement
* Following planned divestment ASMI will own approximately 34 percent of shares in ASMPT Source text: bit.ly/2ps26hh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement