March 2 ASM International NV:
* Q4 new orders 176.9 million euros ($185.9 million) versus
143 million euros in Reuters poll
* Q4 operating result 29.9 million euros versus 25.4 million
euros in Reuters poll
* Q4 net sales 172.6 million euros versus 161 million euros
in Reuters poll
* Q4 adjusted net earnings 61.5 million euros versus 42.1
million euros in Reuters poll
* Dram segment is expected to show a modest recovery in 2017
* Projects a year-on-year sales increase for the first half
of 2017, whereby company expects a sales level of 135-145
million euros for Q1 and 160-200 million euros for Q2
* Expect that the single wafer ALD market experienced a
double digit decline in 2016
* Forecasts the single wafer ALD market to reach a size of
approx. USD 1.5 billion in 2020-2021
* Order intake in Q1 is expected to remain healthy at a
level of 170-190 million euros, also on a currency comparable
level
* Continue to expect a clear improvement in the single wafer
ALD market in 2017
* Announces that its Management Board authorized an increase
to 100 million euros in its share buyback program announced in
October
Source text:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9515 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)