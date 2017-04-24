BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 24 ASM Pacific Technology Ltd:
* ASM International N.V., controlling shareholder of Co made announcement to sell stake of 20 million shares of Co Source text: [bit.ly/2pcEtZk] Further company coverage:
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement