BRIEF-Banco Macro S.A. announces primary follow-on offering
* Banco macro s.a. Announces primary follow-on offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 28 ASML Holding NV:
* Files patent infringement lawsuits against Nikon
* ASML has today filed suits in Japan, both on its own and jointly with its strategic partner Zeiss
* Additional suits will be brought in the United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Banco macro s.a. Announces primary follow-on offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TG Therapeutics inc files for potential mixed shelf offering of up to $300 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2rq7sLa) Further company coverage: