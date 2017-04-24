BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 24 ASML Holding NV:
* Notes announcement by Nikon that Nikon has filed a legal claim for alleged patent infringement against ASML in three countries
* Says has not yet received a notification of a legal action and categorically denies any infringement allegations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement