April 19 Asml Holding NV:

* Q1 net sales 1.94 billion euros versus 1.82 billion euros in Reuters poll

* Q1 net bookings 1.89 billion euros versus 1.47 billion euros in Reuters poll

* Systems backlog at end Q1 is 4.5 billion euros versus 4.15 billion euros in Reuters poll

* Q1 net income 452 million euros versus 397 million euros in Reuters poll

* In Q1 EUV backlog grows to 21 systems valued at 2.3 billion euros

* Proposal to declare a dividend in respect of 2016 of 1.20 euro per ordinary share (for a total amount of approximately 515 million euros)

* For the second-quarter of 2017, co expects net sales between 1.9 and 2.0 billion euros which includes approximately 200 million euro EUV revenue

* Expects Q2 2017 net sales between 1.9 and 2.0 billion euros and a gross margin between 43 and 44 percent

* Expects three NXE:3400B shipments in the second-quarter of 2017

* Models a 2020 annual revenue opportunity of 11 billion euros with an EPS of more than 9 euros, with significant further growth potential into the next decade