BRIEF-China Grand Automotive's shareholder uses 520.0 mln shares as collateral
* Says its shareholder has used a total of 520.0 million shares, representing 7.27 percent of total issued share capital, as collateral
May 16 ASOS Plc:
* At 3.00am on Tuesday May 16 2017, a fire broke out in our new Eurohub 2 distribution centre based outside of Berlin
* Initial estimate of 25 or c.6.25 mln stg could be compromised by fire and water damage
* None of technology, automation or structure of building has been affected by fire
* Anticipated that other three chambers of site will be operational again later today
* Fully insured for loss of stock and any subsequent business interruption Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Says its shareholder has used a total of 520.0 million shares, representing 7.27 percent of total issued share capital, as collateral
* Eurotunnel falls as Barclays cuts to sell (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)