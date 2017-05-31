May 31 Aspeed Technology Inc:

* Says it will pay cash div of T$12.00142 per share

* Ex-dividend date June 15

* Last date before book closure June 16 with book closure period from June 17 to June 21

* Record date June 21 and payment date July 20

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/bBB5Ch

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)