BRIEF-Phoenix New Media announces receipt of SAPPRFT notice
* Phoenix new media - will continue to take measures to strengthen content management, make sure all content are copyrighted, regulated, in order to continue co's video, audio operation
May 31 Aspeed Technology Inc:
* Says it will pay cash div of T$12.00142 per share
* Ex-dividend date June 15
* Last date before book closure June 16 with book closure period from June 17 to June 21
* Record date June 21 and payment date July 20
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/bBB5Ch
Further company coverage:
