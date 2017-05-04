GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 4 Aspen Aerogels Inc
* Aspen Aerogels, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 financial results and recent business developments
* Q1 loss per share $0.39
* Q1 revenue $23 million versus I/B/E/S view $22.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 loss per share $0.78 to $0.91
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $102 million to $112 million
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $-0.86, revenue view $104.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.