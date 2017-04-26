BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd
* Aspen reports results for quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd - quarterly dividend on ordinary share increased by 9.1%
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.79
* Q1 earnings per share $1.36
* Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd - gross written premiums of $998.0 million in q1 of 2017, an increase of 2.3% compared with $975.7 million in q1 of 2016
* Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd - diluted book value per share was $47.89 as at March 31, 2017, up 2.5% from December 31, 2016
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.