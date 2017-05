March 28 Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd

* On March 27, co, 7 of its units entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement to agreement dated June 12, 2013

* Facility will expire on March 27, 2022 - SEC filing

* Initial availability under facility is $200 million and co has option to increase facility by up to $100 million