BRIEF-AB Science presents supportive data from its phase 3 study in severe systemic mastocytosis
* PRESENTS SUPPORTIVE DATA FROM ITS PHASE 3 STUDY IN SEVERE SYSTEMIC MASTOCYTOSIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 30 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd:
* Further confirms pharmaceutical prices are approved by department of health in terms of single exit price regulatory framework
* Aspen had not increased pricing of its products outside of this regulatory framework
* "Democratic Alliance is satisfied that there is no evidence that Aspen is involved in same practices that they are accused of having pursued in Europe" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PRESENTS SUPPORTIVE DATA FROM ITS PHASE 3 STUDY IN SEVERE SYSTEMIC MASTOCYTOSIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN, June 22 Germany's federal supreme court said on Thursday it had rejected a woman's claim for certification agency TÜV Rheinland to pay compensation for approving faulty breast implants produced by manufacturer PIP until its 2010 closure.