WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 9 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd
* HY revenue for group grew 13% to R19,8 billion and normalised headline earnings per share increased by 6% to 692 cents
* Results in second half of 2017 financial year will be influenced by strengthening of rand
* Says overall stronger underlying performance in second half of 2017 financial year is anticipated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.