BRIEF-Navidea enters exclusive license, distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
May 15 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd:
* Opening of European Commission proceedings
* Confirms European Commission opened proceedings to investigate certain actions of Aspen Holdings, certain of its European subsidiaries
* Will work constructively with European Commission in its process
* Not currently in a position to comment on these proceedings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company