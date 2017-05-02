BRIEF-Bluefocus Communication's unit to acquire stake in US firm Fuse Project
* Says its unit plans to spend $16.2 million to acquire rest of stake totalling 25 percent in U.S. firm Fuse Project LLC
May 2 Aspen Technology Inc
* Aspen Technology announces financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.52
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share $0.47
* Aspen Technology Inc - Qtrly total revenue $119.3 million versus $119.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its unit plans to spend $16.2 million to acquire rest of stake totalling 25 percent in U.S. firm Fuse Project LLC
LONDON, May 26 Acacia Mining hit back at the Tanzanian government on Friday, describing the state's audit of the company's gold and copper ore as inaccurate and saying it would consider its options in the East African state.