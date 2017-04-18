April 18 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited :

* Aspen’S response to the press reports of 14 and 15 April 2017

* Demonstrated commitment to providing medicines affordably over many years, supply of oncology products in question is no exception

* Aspen will not comment on these public allegations

* Aspen looks forward to opportunity to demonstrate integrity and legality of its practices in context of these legal processes.

* Oncology portfolio in question generated revenue in EU in Aspen's FY ended 30 June 2016 of EUR 60 million (963 mln rand)