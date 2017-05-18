BRIEF-Neopost renews its revolving credit facility
* NEOPOST RENEW ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN ADVANCE UNDER MORE FAVORABLE CONDITIONS
May 18 Aspermont Ltd-
* Aspermont announces the sale of beacon events
* Confirm settlement from sale of its 60% stake in beacon events to gainwealth for an initial $4.3 million
* Aspermont has served statutory demands on beacon events to recover an additional circa $1.4m in outstanding debts
* Total consideration for beacon events disposal is therefore likely to exceed circa $11 million
* Co also continues to hold a $5m beacon loan note with beacon, which together with 60% equity, was consideration for original transaction
* Loan is fully recoverable in july 2020, inclusive of unpaid and accrued loan interest
* Freedom Leaf - On June 12, 2017, Charles Grigsby resigned as co's Chief Financial Officer