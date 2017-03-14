UPDATE 1-U.S. might ban laptops on all flights into and out of the country
May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins of all flights into and out of the country, John Kelly, Secretary of Homeland Security, said on Sunday.
March 14 Aspocomp Group Oyj:
* Target for 2017 - 2022 net sales to increase on average 10 percent per year
* EBIT is more than 7 percent of net sales by end of strategy period
* Updates its dividend policy
* Target is to distribute at least 1/3 of Group's profit for period as dividends to its shareholders Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CANNES, France, May 28 "The Square", a Swedish movie about the curator of a museum filled with grotesquely pretentious conceptual art was awarded the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday.