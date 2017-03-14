March 14 Aspocomp Group Oyj:

* Target for 2017 - 2022 net sales to increase on average 10 percent per year

* EBIT is more than 7 percent of net sales by end of strategy period

* Updates its dividend policy

* Target is to distribute at least 1/3 of Group's profit for period as dividends to its shareholders Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)