BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 27 ASPOCOMP GROUP OYJ:
* Q1 NET SALES EUR 5.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 EBITDA EUR 0.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 0.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
* COMPANY'S FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways cancelled all its flights from London's two main airports until Saturday evening after a global computer system outage caused massive delays and left planes stuck on runways.