BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 12 Asr Nederland NV:
* Boatmen's Pension Fund awards 100 million euros ($106.02 million) investment mandate to a.s.r. Asset Management
* 65 percent of SPRH's mandate to a.s.r. consists of fixed-income securities (government and corporate bonds and interest rate overlay)
65 percent of SPRH's mandate to a.s.r. consists of fixed-income securities (government and corporate bonds and interest rate overlay). Remaining 35 percent of other asset classes, particularly equities.
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.