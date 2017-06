May 31 ASR NEDERLAND NV:

* Q1 OPERATING RESULT ROSE BY 38.4% TO € 191 MILLION IN Q1 2017 (Q1 2016: € 138 MILLION), ‍​

* Q1 SOLVENCY II RATIO SOLID AT 188% (STANDARD FORMULA) AFTER EXPANSION OF MARKET RISKS AND PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES

* Q1 OPERATING RETURN ON EQUITY AT 17.3% IN Q1 2017, WELL ABOVE THE TARGET OF 'UP TO 12%'.‍​

* Q1 GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS AMOUNTED TO EUR 1,383 MILLION

* THE COMBINED RATIO FOR THE NON-LIFE SEGMENT AMOUNTED TO 92.1% IN Q1‍​

* Q1 COMBINED RATIO NON-LIFE SEGMENT 92.1 PCT‍​ VERSUS 95.4 PERCENT IN COMPANY COMPILED CONSENSUS

* Q1 2017 GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS AMOUNTED TO € 1,383 MILLION, THERE IS AN INCREASE OF 2.3% COMPARED WITH Q1 2016

* ON 31 MARCH 2017, TIER 1 OWN FUNDS AMOUNTED TO 159% OF THE TOTAL REQUIRED CAPITAL (31 DECEMBER 2016: 158%)‍​

* IN NON-LIFE SEGMENT, Q1 GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS WERE UP 11.1% TO EUR 934 MILLION IN COMPARISON WITH Q1 2016

* TIER 2 AND TIER 3 HEADROOM INCREASED FURTHER IN Q1 2017‍​

* IN LIFE SEGMENT, Q1 GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS FELL TO EUR 516 MILLION

* Q1 GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS LIFE EUR 622 MILLION IN COMPANY COMPILED CONSENSUS

* Q1 GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS NON-LIFE EUR 838 MILLION IN COMPANY COMPILED CONSENSUS

* Q1 UNDERLYING COST TREND IS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE THE MEDIUM-TERM OBJECTIVE - CEO