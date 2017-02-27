Feb 27 Assam Company India Ltd

* Co declared owner of 60 percent of participating interest currently held by India government and thus has now become owner of Amguri field

* Says production sharing contract period shall be extended by 5 years from the original term

* Sum of US$3.54 million is granted to co as damages/compensation along with interest at 6 percent p.a.

* Says cost of arbitral proceedings of INR 12.5 million shall also accrue to ACIL