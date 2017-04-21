April 21 Associated International Hotels Ltd
* Expected that TTLL annual results and AIHL annual results
will both record a loss before taxation for year ended 31 March
2017
* Expected a loss before taxation due to change from
valuation gains to losses in respect of their investment
properties
* Expects unaudited consolidated results of AIHL Group for
year ended 31 March 2017 will record a loss before taxation of
about HK$69 million
* Expects unaudited consolidated results of TTLL Group for
year ended 31 March 2017 will record a loss before taxation of
about HK$79 million
* Expects only a slight decrease in results arising from
normal business operation of TTLL Group for year ended 31 March
Source (bit.ly/2oRyQPr)
