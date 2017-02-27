BRIEF-Shanghai Industrial Holdings updates on share transfer contract
* Hu-Ning Expressway (as purchaser) entered into share transfer contract with Shanghai Galaxy
Feb 27 Association of British Insurers (ABI):
* ABI says cutting discount rate is "crazy decision", motor and liability premiums will rise
* ABI says NHS will likely have 1 billion pound ($1.24 billion) rise in compensation bills as a result of discount rate cut
* Unclaimed final dividend for 2010 amounting to HK$13.4 mln is forfeited and reverts to HKEx