April 6 Telecom Italia says:

* group of asset management companies and international investors, with a declared shareholding of around 1.86 percent, has filed its slate of candidates for board renewal

* list includes Lucia Calvosa, Francesca Cornelli, Dario Frigerio, Danilo Vivarelli, Ferruccio Borsani,

* all candidates declare themselves independent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)