BRIEF-Proteon Therapeutics announces $22.0 mln private placement
* Proteon Therapeutics announces $22.0 million private placement
June 8 Assura Plc:
* Assura plc - next quarterly interim dividend of 0.60 pence per share will be paid on 19 July 2017 to shareholders on register on 16 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Proteon Therapeutics announces $22.0 million private placement
* 22Nd century receives guidance from FDA on phase III clinical trials