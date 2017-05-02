May 2 Assurant Inc:

* Assurant reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.87

* Q1 earnings per share $2.53

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net investment income $ 120.6 million versus $135.7 million

* Assurant -Q1 net earned premiums, fees and other income from global housing, global lifestyle and global preneed segments totaled $1.38 billion compared to $1.55 billion last year

* Assurant Inc says combined ratio for risk-based businesses increased to 82.9 percent in Q1 2017 from 80.7 percent in prior-year quarter

* Assurant Inc sees for FY 2017 assurant net operating income, excluding reportable catastrophe losses, to be roughly level with 2016 results

* Operating earnings per diluted share for FY 2017 , excluding catastrophe losses, to grow double-digits from 2016

* Assurant Inc - for 2017 assurant net operating income, excluding reportable catastrophe losses, to be roughly level with 2016 results

* Assurant Inc -for 2017 assurant net operating income, excluding reportable catastrophe losses, to be roughly level with 2016 results

* Assurant Inc -for 2017 assurant operating earnings per diluted share, excluding catastrophe losses, to grow double-digits from 2016