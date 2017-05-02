BRIEF-Shui On Land announces disposal of majority equity interests in Chongqing Project
* Shui On Development, seller (each a wholly-owned subsidiary of company), Vanke and purchaser entered into agreement
May 2 Assurant Inc:
* Assurant reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.87
* Q1 earnings per share $2.53
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net investment income $ 120.6 million versus $135.7 million
* Assurant -Q1 net earned premiums, fees and other income from global housing, global lifestyle and global preneed segments totaled $1.38 billion compared to $1.55 billion last year
* Assurant Inc says combined ratio for risk-based businesses increased to 82.9 percent in Q1 2017 from 80.7 percent in prior-year quarter
* Assurant Inc sees for FY 2017 assurant net operating income, excluding reportable catastrophe losses, to be roughly level with 2016 results
* Operating earnings per diluted share for FY 2017 , excluding catastrophe losses, to grow double-digits from 2016
BEIJING, May 26 Yu'e Bao, a money market fund under China's Ant Financial, will impose a cap on individual accounts at 250,000 yuan ($36,475), amid tightening regulatory oversight of China's financial markets.