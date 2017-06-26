BRIEF-Rajputana Investment & Finance to consider bonus issue
* Says board to consider bonus issue
June 26 Assured Guaranty Ltd:
* Assured Guaranty takes step toward combining European subsidiaries
* Assured Guaranty Ltd - result of planned combination will be merger of AGLN, AGUK and CIFG EU with and into AGE, with AGE as surviving entity
* Assured Guaranty Ltd - acquired 3 companies, Assured Guaranty (London) Plc, Assured Guaranty (UK) Plc and CIFG Europe Sa
* Upon merger, obligations and bonds insured by AGLN, AGUK and CIFG EU will become insured obligations of AGE
BERLIN, June 27 Low interest rates are the biggest risk to Germany's financial system which is robust overall, the financial stability committee said on Tuesday, adding while the banking system has become more resilient, risks have also increased.