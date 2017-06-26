June 26 Assured Guaranty Ltd:

* Assured Guaranty takes step toward combining European subsidiaries

* Assured Guaranty Ltd - ‍result of planned combination will be merger of AGLN, AGUK and CIFG EU with and into AGE, with AGE as surviving entity​

* Assured Guaranty Ltd - acquired 3 companies, Assured Guaranty (London) Plc, Assured Guaranty (UK) Plc and CIFG Europe Sa

* Upon merger, obligations and bonds insured by AGLN, AGUK and CIFG EU will become insured obligations of AGE